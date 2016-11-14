That cute face will beg for Thanksgiving treats. Here's why you shouldn't share.

As Thanksgiving approaches, you’re probably busy planning what dishes you’re going to make and figuring out how many family members are coming over. It’s important to keep in mind that your dog is also going to be around, and you may not be able to give him your full, undivided attention. This leaves more of a chance for your pup to sneak food off the table while you’re not looking. Although this appears humorous in movies and sitcoms, the reality is that certain human foods may be dangerous and sometimes even fatal for dogs.
Here are tips from the American Kennel Club to help keep your four-legged friend safe during this holiday.
- Leave food out of sight. Make sure to keep an eye on your dinner table during Thanksgiving and put all leftovers away. Any lingering food can tempt your dog to hop up and devour it off the table.
- Don’t assume that bones are safe. You may find that you want to share bones off your plate with your pup, but it’s best to avoid doing so. Turkey bones, for example, pose a serious choking hazard for your dog and can lead to an emergency trip to the veterinarian.
- Take out the garbage. Make sure that the garbage left over from your meals goes straight outside to avoid the risk of your dog going through it. The last thing you want him to munch on is a risky item such as turkey fat, which can cause pancreatitis in dogs.
- Avoid feeding your pup table scraps. It’s tempting to feed your dog table scraps when he gives you his best begging look, but it’s best to avoid doing so. While a small piece of turkey as a treat may be OK, foods such as stuffing, pies and cookies are inappropriate for dogs and will most likely make them sick. Be sure to remind your guests not to feed your dog from the table.
- Create a comfortable environment. Not every dog is comfortable being around large groups of people. Therefore, if you’re hosting a big Thanksgiving dinner at your home, remember that some people may be afraid of your dog, and your dog may be uncomfortable as well. To keep everyone, including your dog, comfortable and safe, you may want to keep him in his crate or confined to a room that won’t be used by your guests.
For more tips on dog ownership, visit the AKC at www.akc.org.
Information from American Kennel Club
