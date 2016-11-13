How was a younger twin born before his older brother?

0:44 Stanislaus County deputy killed in Hughson Pause

7:37 New bodycam footage shows chaos, terror during Pulse shooting

3:39 Boise State QB Brett Rypien says offense playing its best after Hawaii win

1:59 NCAA rules have changed, and Boise State football is pushing players to use food as fuel

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

1:43 Presidential outcome brings out 'poor losers' and 'classless winners'

1:58 Democrat Steve Berch talks about the District 15 House race against Lynn Luker

3:33 George and Shay Hirsch: The love story

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott