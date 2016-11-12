College quarterback's ankle bends very much the wrong way in a gruesome injury

CAUTION: The video below contains graphic content.
At first, in the scrum of bodies smashing into each other, limbs flying, you might miss what happened to Baylor quarterback Seth Russell on Saturday.
But watch it again, and you’ll see something that will likely make you want to lose your lunch.
Be warned, this video is not for the easily grossed out or squeamish.
No ankle should do what Russell’s did on that play, and fans immediately freaked out. Inside the stadium, the replay flashed on the video board, drawing an audible gasp from those in attendance, while on social media plenty expressed their feelings.
Baylor QB Seth Russell's injury was about 0.7 Sid on the 1.0 point Gruesome As Sid Vicious' Broken Ankle Scale.— Fumblin' Rebel (@mrstevengomez) November 12, 2016
I follow monsters on Twitter! They keep retweeting the Seth Russell replay. No...STOP! pic.twitter.com/2ak9QknIoQ— Becky Ford (@bfsooner) November 12, 2016
Just seen Seth Russell's leg injury— b'jones (@LutherVanjones) November 12, 2016
Saw the Seth Russell injury in slow-mo. That was a mistake. Gotta feel awful for the guy.— Taylor Williamson (@TBWilliamson) November 12, 2016
Russell was immediately carted off the field to the locker room, and it was later announced that he had suffered a dislocated ankle on the play and would likely miss the rest of the season.
What makes the whole situation even worse is that this is not Russell’s first major injury. Last year he suffered a broken bone in his neck that knocked him out for the rest of the season too. He worked his way back to become the starter for the 6-3 Bears, only for this to happen during the team’s biggest game of the season against No. 11 Oklahoma.
Russell’s injury is drawing comparisons to other infamous injuries in sports, including Indiana Pacers guard Paul George and Louisville basketball player Kevin Ware, although Russell, thankfully, did not suffer a compound fracture like the other two players did.
All the same, it was immediately clear to Russell and the other players near him Saturday that something was wrong the second it happened, as Russell did not attempt to stand and merely clutched his leg, while even his opponents frantically waved for medical attention.
As Russell was carted off the field, several Oklahoma players made sure he was OK and wish him well. Baylor later thanked the players and Oklahoma fans for their sportsmanship.
.@OU_Football players and fans showed a lot of support for Seth Russell after suffering a gruesome leg injury. #BAYvsOU pic.twitter.com/CBkRLmxoQU— Campus Insiders (@CampusInsiders) November 12, 2016
Praying for Seth Russell❤️ pic.twitter.com/5ciNDXhOr7— Lex (@lexiwalton__) November 12, 2016
Prayers for healing for Seth Russell. https://t.co/oM67SW8YkK— Baylor University (@Baylor) November 12, 2016
And thank you to @UofOklahoma players & fans for the class you showed.
Russell was later spotted leaving the stadium with his ankle wrapped and on crutches.
The Baylor football program has been embroiled in controversy this season due to allegations of sexual assault against multiple members of the team, as well as a failure to properly discipline those students, according to numerous media reports. Russell, however, was not one of the players accused.
Comments