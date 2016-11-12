A little boy voted for Trump in a mock election, so his mother kicked him out

It may sound like a joke or some weird sort of publicity stunt.
But the video of a mother forcing her young son to “get your suitcase and get out” because the boy voted for Republican Donald Trump in his school’s mock election appears to be very real and is drawing widespread outrage online.
The video has attracted millions of views since being posted to Facebook on Friday, and according to WMAZ, sparked a criminal investigation. The woman, a resident of Fort Bend County, Texas, told investigators the video was a joke, according to ABC 13, but Child Protective Services still spoke with her.
CAUTION: The video contains strong language and content some viewers might find upsetting.
Online, many commenters on both sides of the political divide are calling for the woman to be arrested or punished after she forced her crying and screaming son to leave the house with a sign that said, “My mom kicked me out the house because I voted for Donald Trump.” In the video, she uses profanity and calls the boy a “Donald Trump lover.”
What appears to be the boy’s younger brother is also crying in the video, but the mother says he could join the boy if he continues to do so.
She also asked her son why he voted for Trump. He said because he sees him a lot on TV.
“"I think it's crazy,” one of the family's neighbors told ABC 13. “People need to realize when you put certain things on social media, you never know how far it's gonna go.
“I've been on this street for four years. Awesome family.”
WMAZ reports that the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department said there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing in the video and that the boy is in fact at home now and appears to be in “good health.” However, ABC 13 reports that an investigation is still ongoing.
Comments