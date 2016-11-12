He claimed his IHOP meal didn’t agree with him. So he stabbed his waiter.

Whether IHOP patron Gene Hicks consumed the Belgian waffle, the chicken cordon bleu or the Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘n’ Fruity, he returned to the establishment Friday afternoon a dissatisfied customer, according to North Miami Police.
Hicks registered his complaint in the sharp language of a knife stabbed into his waiter, police say.
The waiter was ferried to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Hicks is restricted to the less rich cuisine of Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Any switch to Denny’s might have to wait. He already was out on felony bond on a charge of battery on an elderly victim, a 77-year-old man.
North Miami Police say Hicks ate at the IHOP at 12875 Biscayne Blvd Friday, then returned around 3:30 p.m. claiming he’d been poisoned. Then, he ran over and stabbed the server who’d waited on him earlier. Police arrested Hicks at the IHOP.
