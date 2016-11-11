Pot pops? Candy confiscated from high school may contain marijuana

Police seized suckers at Woodford County High School that students had billed as marijuana-laced lollipops.
Last week, several students had lollipops that were “portrayed” as containing marijuana, said Lt. Michael Fortney, public information officer for Versailles police. No one has been charged “because we don’t know what’s in them,” he said.
The lollipops were sent to a Kentucky State Police lab for testing, but the results might not be available for several weeks, Fortney said. If the candy contains marijuana, charges will be filed.
Fortney said he wasn’t aware of any other reports of pot edibles in the public schools. “This is kind of a first,” he said.
He also said he didn’t know how many students were involved, and principal Rob Akers said “a handful” of students possessed the red and green suckers.
“Some got them for free and others bought them,” Akers said. “They looked like something you would pick up at a candy store. They were a small, round sucker, kind of flat but circular. If we hadn’t gotten the tip from police, we probably wouldn’t have had an idea.”
Akers wouldn’t say whether the students were suspended. “We followed our code of conduct very strictly, and did what we do in those cases,” he said “If you look at our code of conduct, that will give you a pretty good understanding of the type of discipline they may have received.”
The code indicates that if a student is found to possess drugs or drug look-alikes, disciplinary measures include suspension, placement in an alternate program or expulsion.
Marijuana-infused candy transported across state lines for resale is a new challenge for police departments across the country, the New York Times reported in May. The newspaper reported that pot edibles took off in 2014, the first year of recreational sales in Colorado. Marijuana brownies, cookies, marshmallows, sugar-free snacks and even white chocolate peppermint squares are among the items available. Some of the edibles contain concentrated THC.
Voters in California, Massachussetts, Nevada and Maine voted this week that marijuana should be legal to use recreationally. Meanwhile, Arizona voters rejected a ballot measure to legalize marijuana for recreational use.
Akers said he had “no idea” whether the suckers found at Woodford County High came from another state.
“The availability of so many of these products is what’s really scary,” he said. “I will say that a school is a microcosm of the community in which we live. And if it’s out there, there’s a chance that it could end up here.”
