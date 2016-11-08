Million-dollar car, the only one of its kind in the world, sinks to bottom of lagoon

1:48 Election 2016: Idaho voters have their say Pause

0:56 O Capitol Christmas tree, how Idaho loves thee

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

3:50 Vigil honors BSU student Sierra Simon Bush

4:10 Independent candidate McMullin visits Boise

2:14 Highlights from Boise State's victory against San Jose State

1:14 A new geothermal sculpture for Boise State

4:48 A sneak peek at Esther Simplot Park