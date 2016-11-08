Americans decorating dogs, kids, bikes — and Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite — with ‘I Voted’ stickers

How much do Americans love those little voting stickers?
When voting officials in Dallas County, Texas, didn’t have enough stickers in the first couple of days of early voting, voters complained, loudly, on social media.
“When you think about it, we have never been so obsessed with stickers since elementary school,” voter Timothy Bardlavens, 27, told The Dallas Morning News.
Seems folks are like 3 year olds-more likely to do something for a sticker. My voting place didn't have any--I voted anyway. #ElectionDay— ohbloodyhell8 (@ohbloodyhell8) November 8, 2016
The flood of photos of “I Voted” stickers is underway on this Election Day.
Voters have left no part of the face uncovered …
Or other parts of the body for that matter.
Wait, what? Wristbands?
Wait, what? Bilingual? Trilingual?
I voted because I want to see this sticker have even more languages on it in four years. Not less. pic.twitter.com/J0GJ75VE3r— Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) November 8, 2016
Future politician?
Gotta get the kids in the picture, too.
You saw this coming, right? Dogs wearing voting stickers. Yay, dogs!
Lotsa babies and dogs showing up the with "I voted" sticker on the insta and it's the best thing America has going for it today.— Ahmed Jamil (@ajamil1) November 8, 2016
So three hours later....I'm done with the AM shift. Saw some cool stuff, including a guide dog wearing his owner's 'I voted' sticker.— Melissa Barlow (@LiteraryMouse) November 8, 2016
But stickers on computers and bikes?
Celebrities love stickers, too. Winner of most-creative-use-of-a-sticker: Singer Alanis Morissette wore her early-voting badge while breastfeeding her 4-month-old daughter, Onyx.
I'd love if everyone changed their profile picture to include an "I Voted" sticker to celebrate our freedom to vote. Look how nice it looks? pic.twitter.com/gvflRbCErI— carl reiner (@carlreiner) November 7, 2016
In past elections, voters in Rochester, N.Y., have plastered the headstone of iconic suffragette Susan B. Anthony with “I Voted” stickers. Today, when the first woman could become president, cemetery hours have been extended and security is on hand.
Susan B. Anthony's grave, covered in I Voted stickers. The Rochester Cemetery will stay open late tonight, so people can pay their respects. pic.twitter.com/Y1mzyR06pM— OfficialMaryGauthier (@marygauthier_) November 8, 2016
A personal moment on an epic journey through sites of women's suffrage for @nytpolitics:I put my"I Voted" sticker on Susan B Anthony's grave pic.twitter.com/6FQgrHjiT0— Sarah Maslin Nir (@SarahMaslinNir) November 7, 2016
Hey, did you hear you get free stuff with those stickers today?
A sticker that gets our vote, courtesy of Jimmy Fallon.
"The election is finally here! And tomorrow, people who cast their vote will receive one of those 'I Voted' stickers..." #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/YyvXTmCHvt— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) November 8, 2016
