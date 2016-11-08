National

November 8, 2016 11:59 AM

Americans decorating dogs, kids, bikes — and Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite — with ‘I Voted’ stickers

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

How much do Americans love those little voting stickers?

When voting officials in Dallas County, Texas, didn’t have enough stickers in the first couple of days of early voting, voters complained, loudly, on social media.

“When you think about it, we have never been so obsessed with stickers since elementary school,” voter Timothy Bardlavens, 27, told The Dallas Morning News.

The flood of photos of “I Voted” stickers is underway on this Election Day.

Voters have left no part of the face uncovered …

 

We did it, I really need a drink now!! We are good Americans #voted #electionday2016

A photo posted by Arnie (@ecuadominican) on

 

I just voted. #election2016 #goodluckamerica #voted

A photo posted by Melissa Martinez (@beneath.the.winter.snow) on

 

VOTED. Like a boss. For the ultimate boss woman. Let&#39;s make it official people. VOTE VOTE VOTE! #voted #imwithher #sheswithus

A photo posted by Ally Hirschlag (@lonestarandprincessvespa) on

Or other parts of the body for that matter.

 

First things first........done VOTING ! #theeastcoastdesi #myright #voted #2016election #govote #itmatters

A photo posted by Sruthi Singh (@theeastcoastdesi) on

 

Our staff got out and #voted on this #electionday2016. We hope that you will get out and do the same! @flyguy_1987 @kschonfeld1

A photo posted by OTFprestonfrankford (@otfprestonfrankford) on

 

I did it #election2016 #voted

A photo posted by David Reyes (@dreyes114) on

Wait, what? Wristbands?

 

My heart always races a little when I go to vote. #electionday #myvote2016 #voted #imwithher

A photo posted by //CG (@cgumprecht) on

 

I #voted. Did you? ✔️

A photo posted by Kristin Englund (@kvenglund) on

 

#voted

A photo posted by Katie Jo (@katiejoschuler) on

Wait, what? Bilingual? Trilingual?

 

We voted! Hope you do too. #election2016 #electionday #vote #voted #ivoted #govote #rockthevote #electionday2016

A photo posted by Broma Brownie Co. (@bromabrownieco) on

Future politician?

 

I voted! #voted✔️ #voted #vote

A photo posted by Be Unapologetically You (@damion_depot) on

Gotta get the kids in the picture, too.

 

#voted

A photo posted by Kat Smith (@katsmithington) on

 

#voted

A photo posted by Catherina Holgado (@catherinaholgado) on

 

Ellos ya votaron y botaron porq no se escoge uno de esos dos pero había q votar #voted #democracy #americans #dadanddougther

A photo posted by Francely Garcia (@francely_happy_mom) on

 

#imwithher #voted #makinghistory

A photo posted by Seraphin (@seraphinxoxo) on

You saw this coming, right? Dogs wearing voting stickers. Yay, dogs!

 

Whether you want to #makeamericaGREYTagain or feel passion for #imwithFUR get our and #Vote today!

A photo posted by GreyhoundMagic (@greyhoundmagic) on

 

#VOTED. #WearWhite #ImWithHer

A photo posted by Joel de la Fuente (@joeldelafuente) on

 

I&#39;m so proud that I voted! #smilingdog #voted #doodlesvotecounts #doodlesrule

A photo posted by Teddy T (@thatdoodleteddy) on

But stickers on computers and bikes?

 

I #voted by #bike!

A photo posted by Michelle Graham (@grah.mich) on

 

I #voted! #happyvoting #votingday #2016

A photo posted by Alison (@akfox4) on

 

#voted #budgetcremations #mydinnerwithandre

A photo posted by Chris Ash (@chrisash) on

 

Did you? (PS - sorry for the product placement!) #vote #voted

A photo posted by Duckie (@nerdyfitduck) on

Celebrities love stickers, too. Winner of most-creative-use-of-a-sticker: Singer Alanis Morissette wore her early-voting badge while breastfeeding her 4-month-old daughter, Onyx.

 

#evenwhenyoucantleavethehouse

A photo posted by Alanis Morissette (@alanis) on

 

Feels so good. #GoVote #ImWithHer

A photo posted by Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) on

In past elections, voters in Rochester, N.Y., have plastered the headstone of iconic suffragette Susan B. Anthony with “I Voted” stickers. Today, when the first woman could become president, cemetery hours have been extended and security is on hand.

Hey, did you hear you get free stuff with those stickers today?

A sticker that gets our vote, courtesy of Jimmy Fallon.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Dallas police chief after shootings: "This must stop"

View more video

Nation & World Videos