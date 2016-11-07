Researchers fix mutation that causes sickle cell disease

7:21 Janet Reno's Justice Department farewell: "its' been a remarkable experience" Pause

6:32 Oak Park High School teachers tell students 'they are important, inspiring'

1:14 A new geothermal sculpture for Boise State

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

2:41 Idaho sends a Christmas tree to Washington, D.C.

2:49 Thrills and spills from an Idaho cyclocross race

4:10 Independent candidate McMullin visits Boise

4:48 A sneak peek at Esther Simplot Park

3:33 George and Shay Hirsch: The love story