A naked driver shows off his wired genitals. And cops get the picture

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline Pause

1:58 More volunteers needed to help Princeville flood victims

1:44 Listen to Davis residents call 911 for help fending off ill-tempered turkeys

2:08 Wahooz opens new Indoor Adventure Park in Boise

1:21 The Rice family reunion

1:16 Do we still need daylight saving time?

1:01 Boise military dog honored by veteran handler

5:59 Boise State vs San Jose State post game interviews

1:58 Democrat Steve Berch talks about the District 15 House race against Lynn Luker