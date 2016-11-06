Realtor accused of chaining woman ‘like a dog’ killed at least 7, officials say

4:23 After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers Pause

2:08 Wahooz opens new Indoor Adventure Park in Boise

1:21 The Rice family reunion

1:16 Do we still need daylight saving time?

1:01 Boise military dog honored by veteran handler

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

2:36 Idaho football coach talks about the Vandals' opener

2:41 Idaho sends a Christmas tree to Washington, D.C.

5:59 Boise State vs San Jose State post game interviews