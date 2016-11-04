911 caller: ‘I have this huge turkey surrounding my car ... and I don’t know what to do.’

They had him surrounded, the man said, anxiety rising in his voice as he spoke to a police dispatcher.
“I’m here in the corner of the building and they won’t leave,” he said on Oct. 24.
“It just keeps coming here closer to bite me, and then I can’t move, I can’t do anything,” he added.
A day later, Davis leaders decided they would do something to stop the assailants. The Council passed a wild turkey management plan in late October that mostly involves trapping and relocating the aggressive birds.
Recent police logs show that turkey-related calls to 911 dispatchers are fairly routine in Davis. Turkeys blocking the road. Turkeys loitering outside businesses.
Then there was the call from a woman in June who said turkeys had trapped her in her car, based on an audio release this week of three 911 calls.
“This is almost embarrassing. I am trying to get into my office on G Street in Davis and I have this huge turkey surrounding my car circling me, and I don’t know what to do,” the woman said. “I don’t want to run it over, but I mean, I can’t stay in my car all morning. Is there any advice you can give me?”
Aggressive wild turkeys began populating Davis about a decade ago when a flock found a home at the city cemetery. They multiplied and moved into other parts of Davis, including the downtown area where the released calls were placed. Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel cited the 911 tapes when addressing council members before their vote.
The turkey management plan calls for discouraging residents from feeding birds, mass capture and relocation, promoting natural predators and possibly killing the most aggressive ones at night.
Council members may also consider a no-feeding ordinance at a future meeting.
And, apparently, there’s always 911 as a last resort.
The Bee’s Ellen Garrison, Nashelly Chavez and Cathy Locke contributed to this report. Kevin Yamamura: 916-326-5548, @kyamamura
Comments