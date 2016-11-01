Detectives: Man bit someone’s ear off, then tweeted about it

4:48 A sneak peek at Esther Simplot Park Pause

1:52 Surprise marriage proposal at Kansas City Municipal Court

0:41 Thug the German Shepherd cries at an animal-care facility

0:33 Skiers jumping into the pool at Utah Olympic Park

3:07 Justice For Jack group still seeks justice

9:48 Boise State co-offensive coordinator Scott Huff preferring 'meathead' style, says no playcalling issues

2:22 Lori Otter explains why taxing cookies is backward policy

10:30 Harsin on SJSU, part 2

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends