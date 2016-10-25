Dad jumps from bridge with his toddler sons. They miraculously survive. He does not

0:39 Woman watches 'A Stranger in My Home,' then is attacked by stranger Pause

3:28 Highlights from Boise State's victory over BYU

1:26 Are you pregnant? Boise doctor's Q&A may help you out

0:48 Deputy's dash camera captures fatal crash near New Plymouth

4:10 Independent candidate McMullin visits Boise

1:14 How to move a tree on giant hot dogs in Boise

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

0:52 A trip through Main Street Station

1:43 Trump calls media crooks, Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’ - Election Rewind