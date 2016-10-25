Doctors thought he just had jock itch. Then it spread.

0:31 What is a concussion? Pause

0:48 Deputy's dash camera captures fatal crash near New Plymouth

3:28 Highlights from Boise State's victory over BYU

4:10 Independent candidate McMullin visits Boise

1:26 Are you pregnant? Boise doctor's Q&A may help you out

0:52 A trip through Main Street Station

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

1:14 How to move a tree on giant hot dogs in Boise

2:12 Kieran Donahue on moving inmates from the tent