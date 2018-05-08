Awake brain surgery can be good for you and your surgeon

The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.
Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow polic
More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your
Some people might think prescription opioids are safer than alcohol or illegal drugs, but the truth is they carry serious risks and side effects. Talk with your doctor about your concerns and make informed decisions about pain management together.
A 10-year-old girl named Cassidy left people heartbroken after sharing a video where she holds up signs saying she is bullied at school. The New York Yankees released their own video to show their support for Cassidy.
Boise State University holds its spring commencement ceremony, graduating 2,682 students who qualified for 2,935 degrees in various colleges. Graduates express themselves and their time at BSU with decorated caps.
Angie Davis, a library assistant at the Idaho State Historical Society, unearthed a canister in July 2017 that contained a 16mm film strip of a local journalist, from around 1960, reporting on the possibility of the Chinese tunnels beneath Boise.
The National Rifle Association didn't begin as the political power we know today. It was the poor shooting skills of Northern soldiers during the Civil War that led a group of Union Army veterans to form the group with a focus on marksmanship.