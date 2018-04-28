Raiders draft DT Maurice Hurst despite heart concerns

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017 file photo Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst 73) goes up against the Rutgers line during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Oakland Raiders traded up in the fifth round on Saturday, April 28, 2018 to take Hurst, who fell from a projected first-round pick to off some draft boards due to concerns from a heart condition that got him sent home from the combine.