CDC advises consumers to throw out all romaine lettuce
The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.
Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow polic
More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your
Some people might think prescription opioids are safer than alcohol or illegal drugs, but the truth is they carry serious risks and side effects. Talk with your doctor about your concerns and make informed decisions about pain management together.
Brady brothers Pat, Nick and Tim talk about their father, Hugh Brady, and how he built Idaho Sporting Goods that has lasted over 60 years. New ownership will increase buying power, but local business relations will still be their hallmark.
Lordship Church, a small congregation that meets in Coeur d'Alene under the pastorship of Warren Mark Campbell, is on the Southern Poverty Law Center's Hate Map. While the church's theology is outside that of mainstream Christianity, Campbell has his
Shahram Hadian, pastor of Truth in Love Christian Fellowship in Spokane Valley, preaches about the threat posed by Islam. The church has made the Southern Poverty Law Center's Hate Map under the category "anti-Muslim."
Idaho is new to the oil and gas extraction business. The Willow and Hamilton Fields near Payette and Fruitland are the only economically producing wells in Idaho, according to Mick Thomas, Department of Lands Oil and Gas Division administrator.