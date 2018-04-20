CDC advises consumers to throw out all romaine lettuce

The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
Kevin Keister
What happens to your brain on opioids

More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your

Lordship Church in Coeur d'Alene: A hate group?

Lordship Church, a small congregation that meets in Coeur d'Alene under the pastorship of Warren Mark Campbell, is on the Southern Poverty Law Center's Hate Map. While the church's theology is outside that of mainstream Christianity, Campbell has his