Health & Medicine

Gov. Ivey awards $300,000 for projects to promote fresh food

The Associated Press

April 07, 2018 08:34 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $300,000 in grants to provide fresh, healthy food for low-income and senior citizens across the state.

The seven grants will be used for projects ranging from an open-air market in Mobile to a new grocery store in Cherokee. The governor presented the grants Wednesday in a ceremony at the State Capitol.

The goal of the program is to reduce the number of "food deserts." The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines a food desert as a place where at least 33 percent of the population lives far from a store selling fresh, affordable produce — a mile or more away in urban areas or 10 miles in rural areas.

The grants are administered by the state's department of economic and community affairs.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How to support victims of domestic abuse

View More Video