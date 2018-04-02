Health & Medicine

'Doga' exercise class improves dogs' posture, behavior

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 10:00 AM

HILTON, N.Y.

A New York exercise class is bringing new meaning to the phrase "downward-facing dog."

A Rochester-area veterinarian is teaching a dog-and-human class called doga (DOH'-guh).

Dr. Danni Shemanski of the Hilton Veterinary Hospital tells WHEC that doga can improve dogs' posture. It also provides people-pet bonding time and a chance for dogs to socialize.

Shemanski says a doga session leaves dogs feeling happy and "important." She says that can help resolve attention-seeking behavioral issues.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The classes are free but humans are invited to donate to a local animal shelter.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions

View More Video