Omaha pedestrian bridge to be lit blue for autism awareness

The Associated Press

March 31, 2018 06:24 AM

OMAHA, Neb.

The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge over the Missouri River connecting Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa, will be lit blue next week to raise awareness of autism.

Officials say the lighting will take place at dusk on Monday.

The event will coincide with World Autism Awareness Day. Participants will wear blue and gather on either the Nebraska or Iowa side of the bridge, and each group will meet at the center of the bridge for the lighting.

The bridge joins a number of regional, national and international landmarks — including the Nebraska State Capitol — that will be lit blue on Monday.

