More Videos

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 232

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Pause
The truth about prescription opioids and addiction 91

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

Sister Jean on being the star of the NCAA Tournament during Loyola Chicago's improbable run 71

Sister Jean on being the star of the NCAA Tournament during Loyola Chicago's improbable run

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 53

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Shaq and Rob Gronkowski compete in dance-off at Miami Music Week 46

Shaq and Rob Gronkowski compete in dance-off at Miami Music Week

Motorcade spotted in Beijing amid Kim Jong Un visit speculation 59

Motorcade spotted in Beijing amid Kim Jong Un visit speculation

At least one officer fired weapon during reported stabbing, Nampa police say 52

At least one officer fired weapon during reported stabbing, Nampa police say

You, too, could be hit by a texting driver, says this disabled Boise man 234

You, too, could be hit by a texting driver, says this disabled Boise man

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.
Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy
Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Health & Medicine

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed.

What happens to your brain on opioids

Health & Medicine

What happens to your brain on opioids

More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Health & Fitness

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Shaq and Rob Gronkowski compete in dance-off at Miami Music Week

Sports

Shaq and Rob Gronkowski compete in dance-off at Miami Music Week

Former NBA star Shaq threw a large party at a secret warehouse location in Wynwood, Miami, to coincide with the city’s Ultra Music Festival. A clip shared to Twitter shows Shaq and NBA star Gronk dancing head-to-head before Gronkowski jumps onto Shaq’s shoulders. The clip had earned 183,000 views at the time of writing.

You, too, could be hit by a texting driver, says this disabled Boise man

Politics & Government

You, too, could be hit by a texting driver, says this disabled Boise man

Dan Dolenar and his wife, Leslie, talk in their East Boise home about the traffic accident that changed their lives. In the summer of 2016, Dolenar suffered a traumatic brain injury after being hit by a young driver who was believed to be texting on her phone. On Feb. 28 of this year, the Idaho Senate voted down a bill that would have prohibited people from driving while using a "mobile electronic device."

Caldwell man beaten in Downtown Boise

Local

Caldwell man beaten in Downtown Boise

A Caldwell man was badly beaten in an altercation with another man in Downtown Boise early Saturday morning. The couple involved, Josh and Kristina Williams, spent the evening at The Balcony Club on Friday night and were on their way home early Saturday morning when the incident occurred.

Husband comforts wife after violent downtown fight with suspect

Local

Husband comforts wife after violent downtown fight with suspect

A Caldwell man was badly beaten in an altercation with another man in Downtown Boise early Saturday morning. The couple involved, Josh and Kristina Williams, spent the evening at The Balcony Club on Friday night and were on their way home early Saturday morning when the incident occurred.

River otter finds dinner in Bellingham Bay

Outdoors

River otter finds dinner in Bellingham Bay

A river otter feeds on small fish along the Taylor Dock walkway in Bellingham, Washington, on June 27, 2017. Male river otters average four feet in length and weigh 20-28 pounds, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. They ar