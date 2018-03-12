Q&A: What's known of fatal shootings at California vets home

Fernando Juarez, 36, of Napa, center, embraces his 22-year-old sister Vanessa Flores, right, at the Veterans Home of California on Friday March 9, 2018. in Yountville, Calif. Flores, who is a caregiver at the facility, exchanged texts with family while sheltering in place. A gunman took at least three people hostage at the largest veterans home in the United States on Friday, leading to a lockdown of the sprawling grounds in California, authorities said. Ben Margot AP Photo