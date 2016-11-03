Judge tells government contractor: Follow public records law

A Vermont judge has ruled a private contractor managing medical records for the state has to follow the state's public records law.
Vermont Information Technology Leaders denied a citizen-activist's request for records on how it was spending money received from the state, saying it was a private, nonprofit firm.
But Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout has ruled VITL is the "functional equivalent" of a public agency. She says it gets government funding, is regulated by the government and would not have been created without the state's involvement.
The judge noted it's involved in health care, which has become more of a government function in recent years.
VITL hasn't replied to a request for comment sent Thursday.
