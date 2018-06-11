The Latest: Italian court convicts man over kidnap of model

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 file photo, video evidence of British model Chloe Ayling is played in court during a trial on the alleged kidnapping of the model last summer, in a Milan courtroom, Italy. Italian prosecutors are demanding 16 years and eight months in jail for a Polish man charged with drugging and kidnapping a British model for ransom. Prosecutor Paolo Storari says Monday, June 11 in closing arguments that he based sentence demand on the fact that 20-year-old Chloe Ayling could have died during the kidnapping, for he said she was transported unconscious inside a bag. Antonio Calanni, file AP Photo