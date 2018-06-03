Trump lawyer plays down chance president would self-pardon

FILE- In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington. Sharpening their legal and political defenses against the special counsel’s Russia probe, President Donald Trump’s attorneys stressed Sunday, June 3, that they would contest any effort to force the president to testify in front of a grand jury but downplayed the idea that Trump could pardon himself. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo