Starbucks temporarily closes 8000 stores for anti-bias training after incident in Philadelphia

An estimated 8000 Starbucks stores were closed temporarily Tuesday for anti-bias training for employees following an incident in Philadelphia in April in which a manager called police on two African-American men waiting for a friend in a store.
Video courtesy of Starbucks
The history behind Memorial Day

National

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.

Cat clings to van roof at highway speeds

National

The Rankin family was driving down I-480 in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 18, when they spotted a cat clinging to the roof of a van driving in the lane next to them. They were able to alert the drivers of the van so they could pull over and rescue the cat.

Dog attacks Utah police officers

News

Dispatchers received a 911 hang-up from a woman who could be heard arguing with someone. When officers arrived, a dog at the address attacked them.