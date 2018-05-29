AP News in Brief at 6:09 a.m. EDT

Diplomacy heats up before summit, with trips by US, N. Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Diplomacy accelerated Tuesday ahead of a potential summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a team of American diplomats involved in preparatory discussions left a Seoul hotel, possibly to continue talks with their North Korean counterparts.
Meanwhile, in Beijing, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol planned to head to the United States, potentially for more talks to set up the summit over the future of North Korea's nuclear weapons program. He would be the most senior North Korean official to visit the United States in 18 years.
It's possible the trip could be a reciprocal visit after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang, North Korea's capital, twice in recent weeks for meetings with Kim Jong Un, after which he said there was a "shared understanding" between the two sides about what they hope to achieve in the summit. It remains unclear whom Kim Yong Chol would meet in the United States if he goes.
South Korean media also reported that a North Korean delegation arrived in Singapore on Monday night for likely summit preparations with U.S. officials. Seoul did not confirm reports that the North Korean officials were headed by Kim Chang Son, Kim Jong Un's close associate, and that his American counterpart would likely be White House deputy chief of staff for operations Joe Hagin.
South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Washington and Pyongyang were engaging in "working-level" talks to arrange the possible summit, but said it couldn't confirm specifics. Ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk also did not say whether Seoul knew of any U.S. plans regarding Kim Yong Chol's possible visit, such as whether he and Pompeo have plans to meet.
Top N.Korean official may visit US, reminiscent of 2000 trip
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A top lieutenant for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly about to travel to the United States to discuss a possible summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump, a clear sign, if it happens, that preparations are in the final stage. But history shows that such trips don't always lead to summits: The high hopes raised by a similar North Korean mission to Washington to set up a leaders' summit 18 years ago ended up dashed.
Kim Yong Chol, a vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party who was seen in the Beijing airport on Tuesday by The Associated Press, has been deeply involved in the diplomacy that followed Kim Jong Un's sudden outreach to Washington and Seoul earlier this year.
He is among a small group of North Korean officials who have accompanied Kim Jong Un to all four of his summits with foreign leaders in recent months — twice with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and twice with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also visited South Korea in February to attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics at the start of Kim Jong Un's charm offensive.
Kim Yong Chol, who is about 72, is a contentious figure outside North Korea.
Before taking up the job responsible for relations with South Korea in 2016 he was a four-star army general and a military intelligence chief who is thought to have been behind a slew of provocations, including two deadly attacks in 2010 that killed 50 South Koreans and an alleged 2014 cyberattack on Sony Pictures. Both Seoul and Washington imposed sanctions on him in recent years.
Analysis: North Korea sees US economic handouts as threat
TOKYO (AP) — The U.S.-North Korea summit appears to be back on track, but Pyongyang is showing increased impatience at comments coming out of Washington that what leader Kim Jong Un really wants, even more than his nuclear security blanket, is American-style prosperity.
It's a core issue for Kim and a message President Donald Trump shouldn't ignore as they work to nail down their summit next month in Singapore.
Kim is as enthusiastic as Trump to see the summit happen as soon as possible, but the claim that his sudden switch to diplomacy over the past several months shows he is aching for U.S. economic aid and private-sector knowhow presents a major problem for the North Korean leader, who can't be seen as going into the summit with his hat in his hand.
The claim is also quite possibly off target.
North Korea is far more interested in improving trade with China, its economic lifeline, and with South Korea, which it sees as a potential goldmine for tourism and large-scale joint projects. Getting the U.S. to back off sanctions so he can pursue those goals, along with the boost to his legitimacy and whatever security guarantees he can take home, is more likely foremost on Kim's mind.
Trump to campaign in Tennessee to thwart Dems' US Senate bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — Diving into the midterm elections, President Donald Trump is seeking to build a stable of Republicans who will help promote his agenda and serve as a check on Democrats aiming to win majorities in Congress.
Trump is traveling to Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday to raise campaign cash for Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn, the party's leading U.S. Senate hopeful in Tennessee, and headline a rally with his most loyal supporters.
Blackburn is expected to face Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen to replace Republican Sen. Bob Corker, who is retiring. The Tennessee campaign is among several races crucial to Trump's plans to maintain control of the Senate, where Republicans are defending a narrow two-seat majority.
Trump is planning a series of political rallies and events in the coming months to boost Republicans and brand Democrats as obstructionists to his agenda. The president held a similar rally in Indiana earlier this month, appearing with Republican businessman Mike Braun and ripping Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly as a "swamp person" who refused to aid the GOP agenda.
"We're not getting complacent. We can't," Trump said in Elkhart, Indiana. "If we elect more Republicans we can truly deliver for all of our citizens."
Alberto downgraded to depression, dumps heavy rains on South
Forecasters warn Alberto, a still-menacing depression after its Memorial Day landfall on the Gulf Coast, is scattering heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.
The first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Alberto lumbered ashore Monday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle and then weakened to a depression overnight as it trekked inland. The storm that sprang from warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico was now a vast, soggy system as it headed inland, dumping heavy rains in bursts all around the region.
Though the storm had weakened, forecasters warned, it was capable of potentially life-threatening flash floods in the coming hours or days as the vast system spreads over Alabama and large areas of Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas.
Authorities did not directly attribute any deaths or injuries immediately to Alberto. But in North Carolina, the state's governor noted a television news anchor and a photojournalist were killed Monday while covering the fringes of the large system. A tree that became uprooted from rain-soaked ground toppled on their SUV, killing them instantly, authorities said.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to take all precautions.
After the floods, locals ask 'should I stay or should I go?'
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — After yet another devastating flash flood ripped apart their historic Maryland mill town, hundreds of residents and business owners are again asking themselves: Should I stay or should I go?
Some business owners in picturesque Ellicott City — established in 1772 as a mill town along the Patapsco River surround by hills — say they're determined to rebuild after Sunday's devastation. Their hope: to pull together as a community again after the second terrible flood deluged their downtown in less than two years.
Simon Cortes, owner of La Palapa Grill & Cantina, said Monday it's "a horrible time," and his business took on about a foot (30 centimeters) of water. But he emphasized that the old mill town has been through it all before and he's resolved to do his part to spur another revival.
"I feel like it's our duty to make sure that we rebuild and open back up," said Cortes, whose restaurant is right by the spot where a 39-year-old man was swept away by Sunday's raging floodwaters.
But with floodwaters receded, revealing devastating damage across the downtown of quaint shops and historic 18th and 19th Century buildings, others are stretched to the breaking point. Now they face yet another massive cleanup, serious economic losses and a daunting comeback.
Israeli military: More than 25 mortar shells fired from Gaza
JERUSALEM (AP) — Gaza militants fired more than 25 mortar shells toward communities in southern Israel Tuesday, the Israeli military said, in what appeared to be the largest single barrage fired since the 2014 Israel-Hamas war.
No one was hurt and the military said most of the mortar shells were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, though one of the shells landed near a kindergarten shortly before it opened. The high volume of projectiles came as tensions have been running high along the Israel-Gaza border and a fierce Israeli response was expected.
"Israel will exact a heavy price from those who seek to harm it and we see Hamas as responsible for preventing such attacks," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said following the barrage.
The Islamic Jihad, a Gaza militant group, was believed to be behind the attacks with a green light from Hamas, the militant Islamic group that runs the Gaza Strip.
"We are sticking to the right of return as well as responding to the Zionist crimes," said Khaled al-Batsh, an Islamic Jihad leader in Gaza.
Starbucks to close over 8,000 stores for anti-bias training
Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide on Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training, the next of many steps the company is taking to try to restore its tarnished image as a hangout where all are welcome.
After the arrests of two black men in Philadelphia last month at one of its stores, the coffee chain's leaders apologized and met with the two men, but also reached out to activists and experts in bias training to put together a curriculum for its 175,000 workers.
That has put a spotlight on the little-known world of "unconscious bias training," which is used by many corporations, police departments and other organizations to help address racism in the workplace. The training is typically designed to get people to open up about implicit biases and stereotypes in encountering people of color, gender or other identities.
The Perception Institute, a consortium of researchers consulting with Starbucks, defines implicit bias as attitudes — positive or negative — or stereotypes someone has toward a person or group without being conscious of it. A common example, according to some of its studies, is a tendency for white people to unknowingly associate black people with criminal behavior.
Many retailers including Walmart and Target said they already offer some racial bias training. Target says it plans to expand that training. Nordstrom has said it plans to enhance its training after issuing an apology to three black teenagers in Missouri who employees falsely accused of shoplifting.
Falling tree kills 2 journalists reporting on severe weather
TRYON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's governor is urging his state's residents to exercise caution as rains from a subtropical depression spread into his and other Southern states, noting the deaths of two broadcast journalists killed by a falling tree as they reported on the severe weather associated with Alberto.
The television news anchor and a photojournalist colleague were killed Monday in North Carolina while covering the very fringes of the large system whose core made landfall hundreds of miles (kilometers) away on the northern Gulf Coast. Authorities said a tree became uprooted from rain-soaked soil and toppled on the news team's SUV, killing the two instantly.
"Two journalists working to keep the public informed about this storm have tragically lost their lives, and we mourn with their families, friends and colleagues," Cooper said in a statement. "North Carolina needs to take Alberto seriously. I urge everyone to keep a close eye on forecasts, warnings and road conditions, especially in western North Carolina where even heavier rain is predicted."
The dead were identified as working for a station based in Greenville, South Carolina.
WYFF-TV Anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer both had worked in the Greenville market for more than a decade, anchor Carol Goldsmith said on air, breaking the news of their deaths Monday.
Leader of failed MH370 wreckage hunt hopes to search again
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The head of a U.S. technology company that scoured the Indian Ocean seabed for more than three months looking for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 said on Tuesday he was disappointed the hunt failed to find any wreckage and hoped to take part in a future search.
Malaysia said last week the search by Texas-based Ocean Infinity would end on Tuesday after two extensions of the original 90-day time limit.
Ocean Infinity chef executive Oliver Plunkett said the search would soon end after covering more than 112,000 square kilometers (43,000 square miles) of remote ocean floor — an area more than four times larger than the zone targeted by experts as the most likely crash site.
"I would firstly like to extend the thoughts of everyone at Ocean Infinity to the families of those who have lost loved ones on MH370. Part of our motivation for renewing the search was to try to provide some answers to those affected," Plunkett said in a statement.
"It is therefore with a heavy heart that we end our current search without having achieved that aim," he added.
