USC president agrees to step down amid gynecologist scandal

In this May 12, 2017 photo University of Southern California, USC President C.L. Max Nikias presides at commencement ceremonies on the campus in Los Angeles. Nikias has agreed to step down amid a sex scandal involving a school gynecologist. A letter to faculty members on Friday, May 25, 2018, that was obtained by The Associated Press, said the school's board of trustees had "agreed to begin an orderly transition" and begin searching for a new president. The letter did not say when Nikias would leave his post. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)2