US office overseeing fight against IS gets reprieve

FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy for the global coalition against IS, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy Baghdad, Iraq. The Trump administration will keep open the State Department unit overseeing the fight against the Islamic State group for at least six more months, reversing a plan for its imminent downgrade even as President Donald Trump pushes ahead with moves for a speedy U.S. exit from Syria. McGurk, is now expected to remain in his job at least through the end of the year. Hadi Mizban, File AP Photo