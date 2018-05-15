Police officers walk outside the house of the family that carried out the bombing of Surabaya police headquarters during a raid in Surabaya, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The Muslim family that carried out suicide attacks on three churches in Indonesia's second-largest city, killing a number of people as well as its two young daughters, lived comfortably in an upper-middle class suburb and was on friendly terms with a Christian neighbor.
Indonesia police shoot dead suspected militant, arrest 13

The Associated Press

May 15, 2018 05:32 AM

SURABAYA, Indonesia

Indonesia police say they shot dead a militant and arrested 13 others suspected of links to suicide bombings in the country's second-largest city.

Surabaya police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said the militant died in a shootout Tuesday with counter-terrorism police, who tried to arrest him over suspected involvement in the attacks that killed at least 12 people.

He said raids in Surabaya and its neighboring cities of Malang and Pasuruan resulted in 13 arrests.

Two families carried out the suicide bombings on Sunday and Monday and brought their children along, four of whom were killed.

