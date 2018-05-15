Mother arrested, child found safe after Tulsa stabbing

In this photo provided by the Tulsa Police Department, Taheerah Ahmad is pictured in an undated photo. Police in Oklahoma are searching for Ahmad, who they say bound and gagged her three daughters, stabbed the eldest repeatedly, and set their house on fire. An Amber Alert says Ahmad may be driving a black Lexus RX300 SUV with paper tags, a 2011 Ford Escape or a navy blue Ford sedan. (Tulsa Police Department via AP)