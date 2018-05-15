In this photo provided by the Tulsa Police Department, Taheerah Ahmad is pictured in an undated photo. Police in Oklahoma are searching for Ahmad, who they say bound and gagged her three daughters, stabbed the eldest repeatedly, and set their house on fire. An Amber Alert says Ahmad may be driving a black Lexus RX300 SUV with paper tags, a 2011 Ford Escape or a navy blue Ford sedan. (Tulsa Police Department via AP)
In this photo provided by the Tulsa Police Department, Taheerah Ahmad is pictured in an undated photo. Police in Oklahoma are searching for Ahmad, who they say bound and gagged her three daughters, stabbed the eldest repeatedly, and set their house on fire. An Amber Alert says Ahmad may be driving a black Lexus RX300 SUV with paper tags, a 2011 Ford Escape or a navy blue Ford sedan. (Tulsa Police Department via AP)

Nation & World

Mother arrested, child found safe after Tulsa stabbing

The Associated Press

May 15, 2018 11:57 AM

TULSA, Okla.

Tulsa police on Tuesday arrested a woman who they say bound and gagged her three daughters, stabbed the eldest repeatedly and set their house on fire.

Police said a patrol officer found 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad around midday in a vehicle in downtown Tulsa. Ahmad was taken into custody and her 7-year-old daughter who had been reported missing was found safe, police said.

Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne MacKenzie said earlier that the 7-year-old girl helped her 9-year-old sister escape Monday night, and the 9-year-old ran to a nearby house for help. MacKenzie told the Tulsa World that when authorities arrived, they found an 11-year-old girl with so many stab wounds that emergency responders "couldn't even count them." The house was on fire, and Ahmad and the youngest girl were missing.

The middle child told police that their mother placed socks in their mouths, bound their hands with duct tape and began stabbing the eldest child, MacKenzie said.

The 11-year-old remained hospitalized Tuesday and police said she was unconscious and that her condition was "very severe."

