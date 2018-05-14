The Latest: Secessionist Torra is chosen to lead Catalonia

Separatist lawmaker Quim Torra, candidate for regional president, arrives at a parliamentary session in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 12, 2018. The Catalan parliament said Friday that Torra is set to be put forward for election in a vote Saturday. Separatist parties in Catalonia aim to elect one of their own as regional president by early next week, ending five months of political deadlock amid the restive region's attempts to secede from Spain. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo