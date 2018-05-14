Sex-related charge against dropped against Missouri governor

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before taking office. Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Greitens. Opening arguments had been expected to begin Monday, May 14. Instead, attorneys who began screening prospective jurors last week are to continuing doing so Monday. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo