UK apologizes 'unreservedly' for role in Libyans' kidnapping

Fatima Boudchar and her son Abderrahim Belhaj, 14, arrive at the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday May 10, 2018. A senior U.K. lawmaker says he expects the government to apologize for its role in the capture of a Libyan dissident after Abdel Hakim Belhaj, 52, and his wife Fatima Boudchar say they were turned over to Gadhafi's government in 2004 after British intelligence helped the CIA kidnap them in Thailand. PA via AP Stefan Rousseau