Malaysian election pits former leader against elite protege

In this May 6, 2018, photo, supporters of former Malaysian strongman Mahathir Mohammad wait as rain pours during an election campaign in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In Malaysia's election on Wednesday voters have a stark choice: resurrect the country's 92-year-old former authoritarian leader Mahathir or give a third term to Prime Minister Najib, whose alleged role in the multi-billion dollar ransacking of a state investment fund has battered Malaysia's standing abroad. Adrian Hoe AP Photo