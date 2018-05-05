2 ex-Malaysian ministers sacked for supporting opposition

A Malaysian Army officer casts his ballot during the early voting for general elections in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, May 5, 2018. Malaysia's general elections slated for May 9 will determine if scandal-plagued Prime Minister Najib Razak's coalition can extend nearly 61 years of unbroken rule against an unprecedented challenge led by nonagenarian former strongman Mahathir Mohamad. Vincent Thian AP Photo