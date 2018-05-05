Deadly violence continues in Indian-held Kashmir, 7 killed

A Kashmiri protester shouts freedom slogans amid tear gas smoke fired by Indian paramilitary soldier near the site of a gun battle in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, May 5, 2018. Fierce clashes erupted when residents in solidarity with the rebels tried to march to the gunbattle site. A vehicle belonging to Indian troops ran over and killed a man as protesters clashed with government forces, residents said. Dar Yasin AP Photo