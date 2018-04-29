AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

US says crossing is full before caravan tries to seek asylum
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A group of Central Americans who journeyed in a caravan to the U.S. border resolved to turn themselves in and ask for asylum Sunday in a direct challenge to the Trump administration — only to have U.S. immigration officials announce that the San Diego crossing was already at capacity.
Nearly 200 migrants, many traveling with children, had decided to apply for protection at the nation's busiest border crossing after many fled violence in their home countries, organizers said. The caravan got attention after President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet called it a threat to the United States.
Shortly before the migrants were expected to arrive, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said San Diego's San Ysidro crossing would not immediately be able to handle more asylum seekers. It can hold about 300 people at a time, and officials had been warning that it might fill up.
"At this time, we have reached capacity at the San Ysidro port of entry for CBP officers to be able to bring additional persons traveling without appropriate entry documentation into the port of entry for processing," Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said in a statement. "Those individuals may need to wait in Mexico as CBP officers work to process those already within our facilities."
He said the crossing could take in additional people as space and resources become available. Despite the news, about 200 migrants still started walking toward the port.
Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal
NEW YORK (AP) — T-Mobile and Sprint reached a $26.5 billion merger agreement Sunday that would reduce the U.S. wireless industry to three major players — that is, if the Trump administration's antitrust regulators let the deal go through.
The nation's third- and fourth-largest wireless companies have been considering a combination for years, one that would bulk them up to a similar size as industry giants Verizon and AT&T. But a 2014 attempt fell apart amid resistance from the Obama administration.
The combined company, to be called T-Mobile, would have about 127 million customers. Consumers worry a less crowded telecom field could result in higher prices, while unions are concerned about potential job losses.
In a conference call with Wall Street analysts, Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure acknowledged that getting regulatory approval is "the elephant in the room," and one of the first things the companies did after sending out the deal's news release was to call Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.
The companies stressed that they plan to have more employees following the combination, particularly in rural areas, than they do as stand-alone companies now.
Pompeo says US stands with Israelis, Saudis against Iran
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday ratcheted up the Trump administration's rhetoric against Iran and gave warm boosts of support to Israel and Saudi Arabia in their standoffs with Tehran.
Pompeo's comments in Riyadh and then Tel Aviv came as he neared the end of the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat. He has called for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programs and other actions that he said destabilize the region.
The tough line was welcomed by his hosts, particularly in Israel, which considers Iran its greatest threat and has led calls for the West to revise or reject the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
"We remain deeply concerned about Iran's dangerous escalation of threats to Israel and the region and Iran's ambition to dominate the Middle East remains," Pompeo said after a nearly two-hour meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "The United States is with Israel in this fight."
Israel has cited Iran's hostile rhetoric, support for anti-Israel militant groups and development of long-range missiles.
Syrian troops briefly take villages east of Euphrates river
BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian government forces on Sunday briefly captured four villages east of the Euphrates River in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour after rare clashes with U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters, then lost the area in a counteroffensive by the Kurdish-led force.
The area close to the border with Iraq has been the site of recent clashes between the two sides that had been focusing on fighting the Islamic State extremist group. The IS had declared its caliphate in parts of Syria and Iraq.
Crossings into the east bank of the Euphrates in eastern Syria by government forces have been rare.
Hours later, Syrian state television reported airstrikes it described as a "new aggression," with missiles targeting a number of military outposts in northern Syria.
Syrian TV reported early Monday that the missiles targeted outposts in the Hama and Aleppo countryside. It did not say who fired the missiles or whether there were any casualties or damage. The news comes less than two weeks after a similar report of airstrikes on government military installations in the central Homs region and the suburbs of Damascus. But the military later said a false alarm had set off air defense systems.
Health care is new front for transgender rights under Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — Military service. Bathroom use. Job bias. And now, health care.
The Trump administration is coming under fire for rewriting a federal rule that bars discrimination in health care based on "gender identity." Critics say it's another attempt to undercut acceptance for transgender people.
The Health and Human Services Department rule dates to the Obama administration, a time when LGBT people gained political and social recognition. But a federal judge in Texas said the rule went too far by concluding that discrimination on the basis of gender identity is a form of sex discrimination, which is forbidden by civil rights laws.
Instead of appealing the judge's injunction, the Trump administration has opted to rewrite the rule, which applies to health care providers and insurers receiving federal funds.
Roger Severino, head of the department's Office for Civil Rights, said the rewrite will address the "reasonableness, necessity and efficacy" of the Obama-era requirement. He refused to discuss specifics, as the revision is under White House review before its official release.
UK interior minister quits over growing immigration scandal
LONDON (AP) — Britain's interior minister resigned Sunday amid a scandal over authorities' mistreatment of long-term U.K. residents wrongly caught up in a government drive to reduce illegal immigration.
Prime Minister Theresa May's office said late Sunday that May had accepted the resignation of Home Secretary Amber Rudd.
Rudd had been due to make a statement to Parliament on Monday over the "Windrush scandal," which has dominated headlines in Britain for days and has sparked intense criticism of the Conservative government's tough immigration policies.
The furor has grown since the Guardian newspaper reported that some people who came to the U.K. from the Caribbean in the decades after World War II had recently been refused medical care in Britain or threatened with deportation because they could not produce paperwork proving their right to reside in the country.
Those affected belong to the "Windrush generation," named for the ship Empire Windrush, which in 1948 brought hundreds of Caribbean immigrants to Britain, which was seeking nurses, railway workers and others to help it rebuild after the devastation of World War II.
Israeli says 3 Palestinian infiltrators from Gaza killed
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops fatally shot two Palestinians who infiltrated the country from Gaza and attacked soldiers with explosives Sunday night, and in a separate incident killed another Palestinian who tried to breach the border, the military said.
Another Palestinian was detained in the latter incident, and two more were caught trying to cross the border in a third case, the military said.
The Gaza border has been tense in recent weeks, with the Islamic militant group Hamas that rules Gaza urging mass Palestinian protests there every Friday as part of a weeks-long campaign against a decade-old blockade of the territory. The protests have turned violent and 39 Palestinians have been killed during the unrest, which began March 30.
Israel says that it is defending its sovereign border, including nearby communities, and that its troops target only instigators. Israel accuses Hamas, which is sworn to Israel's destruction, of trying to carry out attacks under the guise of the mass protests.
The military said that "two terrorists who infiltrated into Israel hurled explosive devices" at soldiers Sunday night. The soldiers returned fire, killing them.
Iraq's IS trials bring swift verdicts, almost all guilty
TEL KEIF, Iraq (AP) — The entire trial lasted just over half an hour. A grey-haired man was led into the defendant's booth. He fidgeted as the judge read the charges against him: Swearing allegiance to the Islamic State group and working for the militants as an employee at a water station.
"Not guilty," the defendant, Abdullah al-Jabouri, told the judge in a session of one of Iraq's counterterrorism courts this week. He said he had worked for Nineveh province's water department for more than 20 years and stayed at his post when IS took over in 2014, but he denied ever swearing allegiance to the group.
"All government employees continued in their jobs at the water facility," the 47-year-old Sunni Arab protested.
"I am asking you to speak only about yourself," the judge interrupted him. Soon after, the judge and his two associates went into deliberations. A few minutes later they returned with their verdict: Guilty, sentenced to 15 years in prison. Al-Jabouri, his head bowed, was quickly led out and the next accused IS member was ushered in.
Iraq is holding huge numbers of detainees on suspicion of ties to the Islamic State group — around 11,000, according to Iraqi officials — and they are being rushed through counterterrorism courts in trials that raise questions over whether justice is being done. At the same time, families are often left in the dark about where their loved ones are being detained or what their fates are.
Comey dismisses House report that found no Russia collusion
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey is dismissing a House Intelligence Committee report that found no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.
Comey said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he considers the report, issued Friday by Republicans, to be a "political document." He says the most important investigation is being done by special counsel Robert Mueller.
He says his understanding of the facts at the time of his firing last May don't support President Donald Trump's assertion that there's zero evidence of collusion and that the Russia investigation is a hoax.
Comey says that though he had a "fine and professional" relationship with the committee's chairman, GOP Rep. Devin Nunes, the panel's work had become too politicized. Nunes was criticized for being too close to the White House.
