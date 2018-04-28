Takeaways from Koreas summit: Kim's smiles, Moon's reception

FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, toasts with Ri Sol Ju, wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a banquet at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. Some of the most striking images were simply of Kim's seeming ease and confidence as he navigated the situation, and his quick and frequent smiles. For good measure, he even brought his wife, a former singer who is also quite comfortable in the public eye, and his younger sister, who is his closest confidante and was on hand at almost every turn to hand him statements to sign, adjust his chair and generally look out for her older brother. Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)