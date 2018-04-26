FBI says it warned White House about Rob Porter in March '17

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017 file photo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, left, walks with then-White House staff secretary Rob Porter to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The FBI first flagged “derogatory information” about Porter to White House counsel Don McGahn in March 2017. That’s according to a new timeline provided by the FBI to Congress and publicly released April 26, 2018. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo