Arkansas judge blocks state's revived voter ID law

FILE - In this file photo taken May 20, 2014, an election worker walks past a voter ID sign at a Little Rock, Ark., polling place. An Arkansas state judge ruled Thursday, April 26, 2018, that a voter ID law passed last year violates the state constitution. The state Supreme Court had previously struck down an earlier voter ID law. The judge’s decision Tuesday came 12 days before early voting begins for Arkansas’ primary election. Danny Johnston, File AP Photo