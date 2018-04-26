Poland criticizes US claim that Polish law glorifies Nazism

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, U.S. Democrat Rohit 'Ro' Khanna, from California is interviewed in Los Angeles, USA. Polish officials on Thursday April 26, 2018, criticized the claim of congressman Khanna, that a new Polish law glorifies Nazi collaborators and denies the Holocaust, as part of a bipartisan effort urging the U.S. State Department to pressure Poland and Ukraine to combat what they see as state-sponsored anti-Semitism. Reed Saxon, FILE AP Photo