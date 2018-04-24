Malaysia releases photo of 1 assailant in Palestinian murder

The coffin of Palestinian Fadi al-Batsh is seen in a hearse out of a hospital's morgue in Selayang, on the outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. The Palestinian envoy in Malaysia says the body of the Hamas militant killed last week in Kuala Lumpur will be repatriated to the Gaza Strip for burial. Fadi al-Batsh, an electrical engineering lecturer at a Malaysian university, was gunned down by two men on a motorcycle as he was on his way to a mosque early Saturday. Vincent Thian AP Photo