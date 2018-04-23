Syrian troops look to isolate IS in Damascus battle

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, smoke rises after Syrian government airstrikes and shelling hit in Hajar al-Aswad neighborhood held by Islamic State militants, southern Damascus, Syria, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Syrian state media says government forces are pounding districts of southern Damascus held by Islamic State militants with warplanes, helicopters and artillery in a bid to enforce an evacuation deal reached earlier in the week. SANA via AP)