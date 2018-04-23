Koch network success in Trump era draws Democratic pushback

A sure sign of policy success for the sprawling conservative network funded by the billionaire Koch brothers is Democratic pushback.
With government regulations being rolled back and huge tax cuts in place, Democrats are questioning how far the Koch network's influence extends into the White House. They are casting the groups backed by industrialists Charles and David Koch as puppeteers behind President Donald Trump's agenda, hoping to rouse their own donors.
A group of Democratic senators has asked the Trump administration for an accounting of the Koch network's role at various government offices. And they plan a series of Senate floor speeches turning a spotlight on the influence.
At the same time, the Koch network is urging lawmakers to reach bipartisan compromise to help young immigrants called "Dreamers" avoid deportation.
