Boston marking 5 years since marathon attack with tributes

The father of Lingzi Lu, Jun Lu, foreground left, and her aunt Helen Zhao, foreground right, carry a wreath ahead of the family of Martin Richard, background from left, Henry, Bill, Denise and Jane, partially hidden, during a ceremony at the site where Martin Richard and Lingzi Lu were killed in the second explosion at the 2013 Boston Marathon, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Boston. Michael Dwyer AP Photo