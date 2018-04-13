FILE - The Sept. 7, 2015 file photo shows Karl-Erivan Haub, head of the Tengelmann group, during a press conference in Muelheim an der Ruhe, western Germany. Swiss rescuers said Friday, April 13, 2018 they’re resuming their search for a German billionaire who has been missing in the Alps since last weekend.
Nation & World

Missing German billionaire's family gives up hope of rescue

The Associated Press

April 13, 2018 09:07 AM

BERLIN

The family of a German billionaire has given up hope of finding him alive a week after he disappeared in the Alps.

The Tengelmann retail group said on behalf of Karl-Erivan Haub's family in a statement Friday that there was no longer any hope for him after a week "in the extreme climate conditions of a glacier area."

Rescuers in Switzerland and Italy have spent days searching for Haub, the 58-year-old heir to the Tengelmann empire, in a large area under the Matterhorn peak on the two countries' border.

He was last seen on Saturday morning as he headed up a mountain lift with skis and a daypack.

