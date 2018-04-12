Ex-Texas congressman convicted of fraud, conspiracy

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2013, file photo, Rep. Steve Stockman, R-Texas, right, participates in a mock swearing-in ceremony in Washington. A federal jury has convicted the former Texas congressman of fraud and conspiracy for misusing charitable donations to pay for personal and political expenses. Stockman was found guilty Thursday, April 12, 2018, following a three-week trial in Houston. Prosecutors say Stockman conspired with two staffers to bilk conservative foundations out of at least $775,000 that was meant for charitable purposes and voter education. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo