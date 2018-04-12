The Latest: Johnson says only Russia could be behind attack

Dr Christine Blanshard, Medical Director, and Lorna Wilkinson, director of nursing, left, make a statement outside the District Hospital in Salisbury, England, Tuesday April 10, 2018, giving an update on the condition of nerve agent poison victims Yulia and Sergei Skripal. Yulia Skripal has been discharged from hospital Tuesday, "This is not the end of her treatment but marks a significant milestone," said Dr. Christine Blanshard, and her Russian father former double agent Sergei Skripal remains in hospital. PA via AP Ben Mitchell